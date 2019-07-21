LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

LGIH opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 16.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares in the company, valued at $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

