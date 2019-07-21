Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $175.10 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Linde to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.01.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $203.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.91. Linde has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $205.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after acquiring an additional 636,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,717,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,604,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,632,000 after buying an additional 364,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $997,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

