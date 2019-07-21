LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.13 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.88.

LPL Financial stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,229.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $103,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $653,055. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $72,501,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 794.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,410,000 after acquiring an additional 753,956 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 884.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after acquiring an additional 464,048 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

