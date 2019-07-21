LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

LTC stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

