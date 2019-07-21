Macquarie Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €13.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.62 ($19.33).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.68 ($17.07) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.30.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

