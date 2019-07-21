Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 3,284,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

