Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) will report sales of $188.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.30 million. Marcus & Millichap posted sales of $199.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full year sales of $775.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $823.20 million, with estimates ranging from $803.70 million to $842.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,503. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,756,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $13,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,549.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 187,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

