Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

MPX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marine Products and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ifs Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MPX stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $460.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 4,129.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

