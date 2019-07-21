Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th.

MRVL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,486. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock worth $8,299,646 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after purchasing an additional 533,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

