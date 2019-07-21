MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.00.

TSE MEG opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$11.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$918.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$30,523.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,514.64. Also, Senior Officer Grant Kenneth Donald Borbridge sold 9,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,083.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,758.48.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

