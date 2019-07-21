Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) & ATC Venture Group (NYSE:ATCV) Head to Head Survey

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Meritor has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 6.64, meaning that its share price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Meritor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritor and ATC Venture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $4.18 billion 0.47 $117.00 million $3.03 7.81 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 5.86% 89.66% 11.41% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meritor and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 5 2 0 2.29 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meritor is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Meritor beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

