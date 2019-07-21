Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $573,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $483,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,756 shares of company stock worth $7,580,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,492 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 609,423 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 452,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 174.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 381,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

