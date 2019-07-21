Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $136.62 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after acquiring an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 11,460,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

