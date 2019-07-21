Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives $47.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

MINI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded McClatchy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 119.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 404.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 372,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

