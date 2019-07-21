Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Momo posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,291,000 after purchasing an additional 680,061 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $202,195,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,582,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,548. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

