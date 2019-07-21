Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 214 ($2.80) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

MONY opened at GBX 360.10 ($4.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.13. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

