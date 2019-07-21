Morgan Stanley Boosts Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $240.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

NYSE MSCI opened at $240.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78. Msci has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. Msci’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Msci by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Msci by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

