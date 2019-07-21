Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $101.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.56.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $594,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,715 shares of company stock worth $2,923,953 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

