National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Bank by 997.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of National Bank by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

