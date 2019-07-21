Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NEOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $242,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,394.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,081 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Neogen by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

