Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Nomura

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $315.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,342,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,427,434,000 after purchasing an additional 148,252 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

