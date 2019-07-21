New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NGD remained flat at $$1.42 during trading on Tuesday. 4,305,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,838. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in New Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $872,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 189.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,830,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

