NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NEWT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut YRC Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $416.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.32. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 70.19%. On average, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

