Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NICE opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Nice’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

