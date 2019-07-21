Nordex (ETR:NDX1) PT Set at €10.20 by HSBC

HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Independent Research set a €11.70 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.61 ($13.50).

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of ETR NDX1 opened at €12.65 ($14.71) on Wednesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of €15.75 ($18.31). The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.02.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.