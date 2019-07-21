NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.45. NOW has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $18.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,240,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after buying an additional 357,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NOW by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NOW by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NOW by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after buying an additional 931,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

