NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTDTY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.56.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

