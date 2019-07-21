NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,359.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:NVR traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,520.01. 17,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030. NVR has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,582.99. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,378.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $49.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 198.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,285.00 per share, with a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total transaction of $3,884,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $368,902,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $83,126,269 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $260,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

