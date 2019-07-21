Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.83 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

