ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $209,832,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,440,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

