Paula A. Price Sells 645 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACN opened at $193.93 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,143,000 after buying an additional 2,217,910 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

