Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wedbush

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.76. Paypal has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $5,007,553.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 2,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

