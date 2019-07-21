Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Peak Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.38 ($3.17).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 163.70 ($2.14) on Friday. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.46.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

