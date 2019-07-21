Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.14-5.14 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.