Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $586.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $110,688. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Photronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 260,282 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Photronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

