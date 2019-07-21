PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of PSMT opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $593,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $4,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $51,051.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,818 shares of company stock worth $3,460,151. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PriceSmart by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

