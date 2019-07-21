Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Buys 137,702 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 137,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,931,675.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $21.89 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$9.45 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.