Quanta Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $959,756.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $959,756.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.25 or 0.05306281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041041 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.