QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuickLogic’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,021. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.44.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 101.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 592,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 362,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

