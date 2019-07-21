Rayonier Inc. (RYN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 27th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 156.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 180.0%.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

