Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,238.89 ($94.59).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,583 ($86.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,413.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

