Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.39 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $126,088.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,313 shares in the company, valued at $875,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,381 shares of company stock worth $737,689. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Redfin by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

