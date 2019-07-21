Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantic Gold Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Atlantic Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.39 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

AGB opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Atlantic Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The company has a market cap of $691.78 million and a PE ratio of 22.81.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

