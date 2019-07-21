Reviewing ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) & Ideanomics (OTCMKTS:IDEX)

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITV PLC/ADR and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV PLC/ADR $4.29 billion 1.30 $622.02 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.48 -$27.43 million N/A N/A

ITV PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ITV PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITV PLC/ADR and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -1.73% -7.79% -2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITV PLC/ADR and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV PLC/ADR 1 2 1 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ITV PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Ideanomics does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ITV PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITV PLC/ADR beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV PLC/ADR

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 29 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

