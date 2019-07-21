Reviewing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) & Logansport Financial (NASDAQ:LOGN)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $88.22 million 2.75 $16.41 million $0.56 16.09 Logansport Financial $7.86 million 3.10 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 18.14% 6.81% 0.76% Logansport Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Western New England Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

