Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

CIBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

RBA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 740,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,422. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

