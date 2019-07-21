Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) Insider Purchases £10,000.67 in Stock

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) insider Sara Halton acquired 12,049 shares of Robinson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £10,000.67 ($13,067.65).

RBN opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Friday. Robinson PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.58.

Get Robinson alerts:

Separately, FinnCap increased their price objective on Chariot Oil & Gas from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.