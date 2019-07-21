Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after buying an additional 1,068,815 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,014,000 after buying an additional 559,200 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,087,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.