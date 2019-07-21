Roy Kelly Sells 110,000,000 Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) Stock

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) insider Roy Kelly sold 110,000,000 shares of Hurricane Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £51,700,000 ($67,555,207.11).

Roy Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Roy Kelly sold 3,527,501 shares of Hurricane Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £1,587,375.45 ($2,074,187.18).

Shares of HUR opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.99. Hurricane Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.50 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of $899.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hurricane Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.