Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oddo Securities cut easyJet to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.59).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 942.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49.

In other easyJet news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,032 shares of company stock worth $9,952,608.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.